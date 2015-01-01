|
Oe K, Tanaka S, Matsuyuki M, Ariyoshi R, Inoue T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 295-302.
路面標示が無信号横断歩道接近時の運転行動に与える影響に関する比較分析
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Most of the fatal traffic accidents in Japan occur while crossing the road, and one of the reasons is the low rate of vehicle stopping at non-signalized pedestrian crossings. As a countermeasure to these problems, the installation of road markings can be mentioned, and while it has the advantage of being able to be introduced at low cost, there is also the problem that the notation and color scheme differ depending on the region. Therefore, in this study, we conducted a driving experiment using a driving simulator, and investigated the driving behavior of drivers when approaching an unsignalized crosswalk, targeting "low speed", "watch out for crossers", color pavement, and road marking countermeasures without countermeasures. The effects on behavior and driving consciousness were clarified. In addition, a factor analysis was conducted to understand the impact of these measures on drivers' driving behavior. Drivers transitioned to deceleration behavior mainly by visually recognizing road markings, and the visibility of road markings was associated with deceleration behavior. It has been shown to affect
ドライビングシミュレータ; 無信号横断歩道; 路面標示; 運転者意識; 運転行動