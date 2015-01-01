SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oe K, Tanaka S, Matsuyuki M, Ariyoshi R, Inoue T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 295-302.

路面標示が無信号横断歩道接近時の運転行動に与える影響に関する比較分析

(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)

10.14954/jsteproceeding.42.0_295

unavailable

Most of the fatal traffic accidents in Japan occur while crossing the road, and one of the reasons is the low rate of vehicle stopping at non-signalized pedestrian crossings. As a countermeasure to these problems, the installation of road markings can be mentioned, and while it has the advantage of being able to be introduced at low cost, there is also the problem that the notation and color scheme differ depending on the region. Therefore, in this study, we conducted a driving experiment using a driving simulator, and investigated the driving behavior of drivers when approaching an unsignalized crosswalk, targeting "low speed", "watch out for crossers", color pavement, and road marking countermeasures without countermeasures. The effects on behavior and driving consciousness were clarified. In addition, a factor analysis was conducted to understand the impact of these measures on drivers' driving behavior. Drivers transitioned to deceleration behavior mainly by visually recognizing road markings, and the visibility of road markings was associated with deceleration behavior. It has been shown to affect

我が国における交通死亡事故の大半は道路横断中に発生しており，無信号横断歩道での車両一時停止率の低さが一因となっている．これらの対策としては，路面標示の設置が挙げられ，低コストで導入可能等の利点がある一方で，地域によって表記や配色が異なるという課題もある．そこで本研究では，ドライビングシミュレータを用いた走行実験を行い，「速度おとせ」，「横断者注意」，カラー舗装，対策なしの路面標示対策案を対象に，無信号横断歩道接近時におけるドライバーの運転行動や運転意識に与える影響について明らかにした．また，同対策がドライバーの運転行動に与える影響力を把握するために要因分析を行い，ドライバーは主に路面標示を視認することで減速行動に遷移すると共に，路面標示の視認性が減速行動に影響することが示された．


ドライビングシミュレータ; 無信号横断歩道; 路面標示; 運転者意識; 運転行動

