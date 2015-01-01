Abstract

While Utsunomiya City is promoting the bicycle network ahead of the rest of the country, the ratio of bicycle-related accidents to all accidents is higher than that of other municipalities that have established bicycle networks. Therefore, GIS was used to understand the detailed causes of bicycle-related accidents on bicycle-related space maintenance routes in Utsunomiya City. After that, discriminant analysis was performed using the above seven explanatory variables: 'signal presence', 'road width', 'road surface condition', 'time of day', 'weather', 'lane age', and 'age'. Analysis results. Vehicle-to-vehicle accidents are greatly affected by the presence or absence of traffic lights and road width. On the other hand, single-vehicle accidents were shown to be related to the number of years in service of the bicycle lane. In order to understand the actual situation of bicycle use and to investigate structures, it is necessary to investigate the actual sites, targeting routes with many bicycle-related accidents.



===



宇都宮市は全国に先駆けて自転車ネットワークを推進している一方で，全事故に占める自転車関連事故の割合がほかの自転車ネットワーク策定自治体より高い割合である．そこで，宇都宮市における自転車走行空間整備路線上の自転車関連事故の詳細な要因を把握するために GIS を用いた．その後，「信号機有無」,「車道幅員」,「路面状態」,「時間帯」,「天候」,「レーン年数」，「年齢」の以上の 7 つを説明変数とし判別分析を行った．分析の結果．車両相互事故では，信号機の有無と車道幅員が大きく影響している．一方で，車両単独事故では，自転車走行空間の供用年数に関係があることが示された．自転車の利用実態の把握と構造物調査のため，自転車関連事故件数の多い路線を対象とし，実際の現場を調査していく必要がある．

Language: ja