Mizukami D, Osada T, Ohmori N. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 693-697.
Vernacular Title
宇都宮市における自転車関連事故に影響を与える要因に関する基礎的研究
Abstract
While Utsunomiya City is promoting the bicycle network ahead of the rest of the country, the ratio of bicycle-related accidents to all accidents is higher than that of other municipalities that have established bicycle networks. Therefore, GIS was used to understand the detailed causes of bicycle-related accidents on bicycle-related space maintenance routes in Utsunomiya City. After that, discriminant analysis was performed using the above seven explanatory variables: 'signal presence', 'road width', 'road surface condition', 'time of day', 'weather', 'lane age', and 'age'. Analysis results. Vehicle-to-vehicle accidents are greatly affected by the presence or absence of traffic lights and road width. On the other hand, single-vehicle accidents were shown to be related to the number of years in service of the bicycle lane. In order to understand the actual situation of bicycle use and to investigate structures, it is necessary to investigate the actual sites, targeting routes with many bicycle-related accidents.
Language: ja
Keywords
自転車走行空間; 自転車関連事故