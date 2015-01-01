|
Citation
|
Yamanaka H, Yamada I, Matsumoto S, Yoshida N. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 709-714.
|
Vernacular Title
|
協調型シミュレータを用いた信号交差点における自転車・自動車錯綜分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
About 70% of bicycle-related accidents occur at intersections and their vicinity. In this study, we focused on bicycle driving patterns that cause confusion with left-turning vehicles, and used a connected cooperative simulator that allows bicycles and vehicles to experience movement operations in the same virtual space. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the influence of the design elements of We extracted the pattern of running parallel to the blind spot, crossing around, and crossing in the wrong direction as a bicycle behavior that is complicated with left-turning vehicles pointed out in existing research, and reproduced the complicated behavior at intersections with different bicycle traffic spaces and crossing strip positions using a cooperative simulator. Experiments were conducted and comparative evaluations were made using TTC, approach speed, and driver anxiety. As a result, it became clear that there is a high risk of bicycles running side-by-side in the left rear blind spot of a car, and that the maintenance of arrow feathers in the bicycle-passing space has the effect of reducing the risk of bicycles running side-by-side.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
TTC; ドライビングシミュレータ; 交差点; 左折事故; 自転車交通