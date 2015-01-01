Abstract

License holders aged 65 and over will exceed 19 million by the end of FY2021, accounting for more than 23% of all license holders, and the proportion of related traffic accidents is also increasing. There is an urgent need to establish traffic safety measures for these elderly people. In this study, using an omnidirectional type cooperative simulator, we investigated the safety of the elderly and young people when they were confused about roadway driving, shortcut riding on sidewalks, and riding on sidewalks when cars were turning left at intersections and bicycles were going straight ahead. We compared gender. As a result, we obtained the following knowledge. 1. Regarding the distance of closest approach, the elderly tended to be larger in any running. 2. As for the minimum TTC, young people show a smaller value, but the percentage of feeling safe is higher among young people. 3. Comparing anxiety between CS and DS, CS has a lower anxiety rate.



65 歳以上の免許保有者は，2021 年度末には 1900 万人を超え，全免許保有者の 23%以上を占めるようになり，関連する交通事故の割合も高まっている．これら高齢者に対する交通安全対策の構築が急務になっている．本研究では，全方位タイプの協調型シミュレータを用いて，交差点における自動車の左折および自転車の直進時における自転車の車道走行，歩道ショートカット走行，歩道走行に関して，高齢者，若年者での錯綜時の安全性を比較した．その結果，以下のような知見を得ることが出来た．1.最接近距離に関しては，どの走行においても高齢者の方が大きい傾向がみられる．2. 最小 TTC に関しては，若年者の方が小さな値を示すが，安全に感じる割合に関しては，若年者の方が多い．3.CS と DS での不安感を比較すると CS の方が不安に感じる割合が少ない．

