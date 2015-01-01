|
Citation
|
Kambayashi R, Matsumoto S, Sakurai J, Yamanaka H, Yoshida N. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 715-720.
|
Vernacular Title
|
協調型シミュレータを用いた高齢ドライバに対する左折時自転車錯綜リスクの評価
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
License holders aged 65 and over will exceed 19 million by the end of FY2021, accounting for more than 23% of all license holders, and the proportion of related traffic accidents is also increasing. There is an urgent need to establish traffic safety measures for these elderly people. In this study, using an omnidirectional type cooperative simulator, we investigated the safety of the elderly and young people when they were confused about roadway driving, shortcut riding on sidewalks, and riding on sidewalks when cars were turning left at intersections and bicycles were going straight ahead. We compared gender. As a result, we obtained the following knowledge. 1. Regarding the distance of closest approach, the elderly tended to be larger in any running. 2. As for the minimum TTC, young people show a smaller value, but the percentage of feeling safe is higher among young people. 3. Comparing anxiety between CS and DS, CS has a lower anxiety rate.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
事故分析; 協調型シミュレータ; 左折錯綜; 自転車; 高齢ドライバ