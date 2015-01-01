|
Sasaki K, Tatematsu H, Tanaka A, Takayama K, Suzuki K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 737-743.
次世代モビリティを踏まえた道路空間のあり方に関する実証実験
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In Japan, various types of electric mobility have been developed in recent years and are expected to spread as next-generation mobility. In addition, the National Police Agency is reviewing traffic rules to establish the safety and comfort of diverse mobility, and in December 2021, the "Experts' Study of Traffic Rules Based on Diverse Transportation" The report of the Association" has been published, etc., and discussions toward the spread are underway. Therefore, with the aim of clarifying the road space that can be used safely even when next-generation mobility spreads, we conducted a demonstration experiment to evaluate the current road space by running an electric scooter on a general road. This paper introduces the contents of this demonstration experiment, and also discusses the impact of road surface pavement, etc., on safety and comfort when driving an electric scooter, and the challenges of driving on single roads and intersections. It is to report.
Language: ja
交通ルール; 実証実験; 次世代モビリティ; 道路空間; 電動キックボード