Abstract

In Japan, various types of electric mobility have been developed in recent years and are expected to spread as next-generation mobility. In addition, the National Police Agency is reviewing traffic rules to establish the safety and comfort of diverse mobility, and in December 2021, the "Experts' Study of Traffic Rules Based on Diverse Transportation" The report of the Association" has been published, etc., and discussions toward the spread are underway. Therefore, with the aim of clarifying the road space that can be used safely even when next-generation mobility spreads, we conducted a demonstration experiment to evaluate the current road space by running an electric scooter on a general road. This paper introduces the contents of this demonstration experiment, and also discusses the impact of road surface pavement, etc., on safety and comfort when driving an electric scooter, and the challenges of driving on single roads and intersections. It is to report.



わが国では、近年様々な電動モビリティが開発され、次世代モビリティとしての普及が期待されている。また、警察庁では、多様なモビリティの安全性と快適性の確立に向けた交通ルールの見直し等の検討が進められ、2021年12月に「多様な交通主体の交通ルール等の在り方に関する有識者検討会」の報告書が公表されるなど普及に向けた検討が進められている。そこで、次世代モビリティが普及した際にも安心して利用できる道路空間のあり方の明確化を目的に、一般道で電動キックボードを走行させ現況の道路空間を評価する実証実験を行った。本稿は、この実証実験の内容を紹介するとともに、実証実験によって明らかになった路面舗装等による電動キックボード走行時の安全性・快適性への影響、単路部走行・交差点走行それぞれの課題について報告するものである。

Language: ja