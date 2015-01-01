|
Kaneko S, Osada T, Ohmori N, Dobashi Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 745-749.
電動キックボード利用時における経路選択の要素としての走行振動に関する研究
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Electric kickboards (e-scooters) are a form of mobility whose use is expected to increase as they are implemented in society. However, at the current stage, it has become clear that there are issues such as recognition of rules, safety, driving comfort and convenience. In this study, we investigated streets from the viewpoint of running vibration in order to select a comfortable route in any city or street when using an electric scooter. As a result of the survey, the causes of driving vibration can be roughly classified into three types: "manholes, etc.", "construction marks", and "road damage". It was clarified that there may be a difference in the section that passes through when the is replaced. It is hoped that this research will help to further improve the usage environment and appropriate usage methods of electric scooters in the future.
Language: ja
ラストワンマイル; 走行振動; 超小型モビリティ; 電動キックボード