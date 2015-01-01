Abstract

Electric kickboards (e-scooters) are a form of mobility whose use is expected to increase as they are implemented in society. However, at the current stage, it has become clear that there are issues such as recognition of rules, safety, driving comfort and convenience. In this study, we investigated streets from the viewpoint of running vibration in order to select a comfortable route in any city or street when using an electric scooter. As a result of the survey, the causes of driving vibration can be roughly classified into three types: "manholes, etc.", "construction marks", and "road damage". It was clarified that there may be a difference in the section that passes through when the is replaced. It is hoped that this research will help to further improve the usage environment and appropriate usage methods of electric scooters in the future.



電動キックボードは今後、社会実装によって利用が増加していくとされているモビリティである。しかし現段階においてはルールの認知や安全性、走行の快適性や利便性などの課題点を抱えていることが明らかになってきている。本研究では、電動キックボードの利用時において、任意の都市や街路で快適な経路を選択するために、走行振動の観点から街路の調査を行った。調査の結果、走行振動の要因は「マンホール等」「工事跡」「道路損傷」の 3 種類に大きく分類され、それぞれ振動データの特性や区間による分布などが異なっている点、出発地と目的地が入れ替わると経由する区間に差異が生じる場合がある点などが明らかになった。本研究によって、電動キックボードの利用環境および適切な利用手法を今後さらに向上させていくための一助となることが望まれる。

Language: ja