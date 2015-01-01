Abstract

Since the partial revision of the Road Traffic Act in 2007, bicycle traffic lanes have been established in Tokyo, based on the principle of bicycle traffic. Improvements such as mixed roads have been promoted. Under these circumstances, the environment surrounding bicycles has changed significantly, such as the use of bicycles becoming a focus again due to the epidemic of the new coronavirus infection. Therefore, we focused on bicycle traffic volume and bicycle road traffic rate, and analyzed their changes over the nine years from 2013 to 2021, targeting major intersections in Tokyo. As a result of the difference in the cycle of the traffic volume survey depending on the survey point, and the results of classifying and counting by ward and city areas, there was no significant change over time in both the bicycle traffic volume and the bicycle road traffic rate as a whole. An increasing number of intersections were also confirmed.



===



自転車通行空間の整備に関しては、平成 19 年の道路交通法の一部改正以降、自転車の車道通行の原則を踏まえ、車道部分の整備を基本とする考え方の下、都内においても自転車専用通行帯、車道混在等の整備が推進されてきた。こうした中、新型コロナウイルス感染症の流行により、自転車利用が改めて注目されることとなるなど、自転車を巡る環境は大きく変化している。そこで、自転車交通量及び自転車の車道通行率に着目し、都内の主要交差点を対象に平成 25 年から令和 3 年までの 9 年間について、それらの経年変化を分析した。調査地点による交通量調査の周期の違い並びに区部及び市部に分類して集計した結果、自転車交通量、自転車の車道通行率共に、全体として経年的に大きな変化は見られなかったものの、局所的には増加している交差点も確認された。

Language: ja