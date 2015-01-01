|
Citation
|
Ebisawa R, Shiina H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 751-757.
|
Vernacular Title
|
都内主要交差点における自転車交通量の経年変化
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Since the partial revision of the Road Traffic Act in 2007, bicycle traffic lanes have been established in Tokyo, based on the principle of bicycle traffic. Improvements such as mixed roads have been promoted. Under these circumstances, the environment surrounding bicycles has changed significantly, such as the use of bicycles becoming a focus again due to the epidemic of the new coronavirus infection. Therefore, we focused on bicycle traffic volume and bicycle road traffic rate, and analyzed their changes over the nine years from 2013 to 2021, targeting major intersections in Tokyo. As a result of the difference in the cycle of the traffic volume survey depending on the survey point, and the results of classifying and counting by ward and city areas, there was no significant change over time in both the bicycle traffic volume and the bicycle road traffic rate as a whole. An increasing number of intersections were also confirmed.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
経年変化; 自転車; 自転車の車道通行率; 自転車交通量