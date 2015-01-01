|
Citation
|
Machida T, Kamiya D, Maezato K. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 851-854.
|
Vernacular Title
|
携帯電話 GPS データを用いた人流に対するバス運行本数の評価
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Congestion in the central and southern urban areas of Okinawa Prefecture has become a serious problem, and promotion of public transportation such as buses is required to solve this problem. However, the effects of various measures are limited, and there is a growing need to improve the current operating routes and timetables. Therefore, in this study, we evaluated the number of bus routes to Naha City from the movement of people acquired from mobile phone GPS data, with the intention of utilizing it for regional public transportation planning. As a result, it became clear that the number of trains in Urasoe City and Tomigusuku City, which are adjacent to Naha City, is relatively small compared to the flow of people. On the other hand, in some parts of Urasoe City, Ginowan City, Okinawa City, and Uruma City, there were areas where the number of trains was large relative to the flow of people. In these cities, there were many movements within the city and movements that did not arrive at Naha city.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
バス運行本数; 地域公共交通計画; 携帯電話 GPS データ