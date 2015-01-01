Abstract

Congestion in the central and southern urban areas of Okinawa Prefecture has become a serious problem, and promotion of public transportation such as buses is required to solve this problem. However, the effects of various measures are limited, and there is a growing need to improve the current operating routes and timetables. Therefore, in this study, we evaluated the number of bus routes to Naha City from the movement of people acquired from mobile phone GPS data, with the intention of utilizing it for regional public transportation planning. As a result, it became clear that the number of trains in Urasoe City and Tomigusuku City, which are adjacent to Naha City, is relatively small compared to the flow of people. On the other hand, in some parts of Urasoe City, Ginowan City, Okinawa City, and Uruma City, there were areas where the number of trains was large relative to the flow of people. In these cities, there were many movements within the city and movements that did not arrive at Naha city.



沖縄県中南部都市圏の渋滞が深刻な問題となっており，その解消に向けてバス等の公共交通の利用促進が求められている．しかし，各種施策の効果は限定的であり，現行の運行ルートやダイヤの改善に対するニーズが高まっている．そこで本研究では，地域公共交通計画への活用を意図し，携帯電話 GPS データから取得される人の動きから那覇市向けバス路線の運行本数を評価した．この結果，那覇市に隣接する浦添市や豊見城市で運行本数が人流に対して相対的に少ないことが明らかになった．一方，浦添市の一部，宜野湾市，沖縄市，うるま市では人流に対して運行本数が多い地域が確認できた．これらの市では，市内移動や那覇市を到着としない移動が多く見られた．

Language: ja