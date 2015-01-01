Abstract

As a measure to prevent traffic accidents at unsignalized intersections, instead of moving the stop line farther back from the intersection for safety margins, conversely, by moving the stop line closer to the intersection, it is an improvement measure to improve visibility and safety awareness from the non-priority side. was proposed and its effect was verified. Specifically, the stop line is advanced to a position where the priority road can be easily seen from the non-priority road, the crosswalk width is optimized to the effective width, and the temporary stop rate is improved and the speed is reduced by the colored stepped pavement in front of the stop line. aimed at As a result, the temporary stop rate increased by a maximum of 5.1% from 4.2% to 9.3%, and the average speed before the stop line decreased by a maximum of 3km/h from 20.3km/h to 17.3km/h. From the above, it was confirmed that there is a certain effect in improving the rate of temporary stops and speed control, and the possibility of application as a measure to prevent accidents at similar non-signalized intersections was suggested.



無信号交差点における交通事故抑止対策として、安全余裕のために停止線を交差点から大きく後退させる方法から、逆に停止線を交差点に近づけることで非優先側からの視認性及び安全意識を高める改善策を提案しその効果を検証した。具体的には、非優先側道路から優先側道路を見通しやすい位置に停止線を前進させるとともに横断歩道幅員を実効幅に適正化し、さらに停止線手前のカラー段差舗装により一時停止率向上と速度抑制を目指した。その結果、一時停止率は 4.2％から 9.3％へ最大 5.1％向上し、停止線手前の区間平均速度は 20.3km/h から 17.3km/h へ最大 3km/h 低下した。以上より、一時停止率向上と速度抑制に一定の効果を確認したとともに、同様の無信号交差点における事故抑止対策としての応用可能性を示唆した。

Language: ja