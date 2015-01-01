Abstract

In this study, we focused on the driver's visual timing of crossing pedestrians when turning right at signalized intersections, and analyzed the collision avoidance behavior of drivers against pedestrians crossing. We measured the driver's behavior using a VR driving simulator, and clarified the relationship between pedestrian visual timing and collision probability. We proposed an overall safety level that evaluates the possibility of a collision between a driver and a pedestrian based on the results of visual measurement. Evaluate the proposed comprehensive safety degree and show its effectiveness as an index to evaluate the possibility of collision. Also, in order to perform a highly reliable safety evaluation, it became necessary to consider the arrival time difference in addition to the overall safety. Furthermore, we considered the timing of information presentation and the content of information to be presented to prevent collisions with pedestrians when turning right, suggesting that the information presented should be changed according to the driver's timing of visualizing the pedestrian. rice field.



本研究では，信号交差点右折時のドライバーによる横断歩行者目視タイミングに着目し，横断歩行者に対するドライバーの衝突回避行動を分析した．VR ドライビングシュミレーターを用いてドライバーの行動を計測し，歩行者目視タイミングと衝突可能性の関係を明らかにした．目視計測の結果からドライバーと歩行者の衝突可能性を評価する総合安全度を提案した．提案した総合安全度を評価し，衝突可能性を評価する指標としてその有効性が示された．また，信頼性の高い安全度評価を行うためには，総合安全度に加え到達時間差を考慮するべきとなった．さらに，右折時における歩行者との衝突を防止するための情報提示のタイミングと提示すべき情報の内容について考察し，ドライバーの歩行者目視タイミングに応じて提示する情報を変えるべきであると示唆できた．

