Citation
Yoshimura M, Kobayakawa S, Tabei Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 327-333.
Vernacular Title
無信号横断歩道における車両の譲りに影響を与える道路交通要因に関する分析
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In efforts to increase pedestrian priority at unsignalized crosswalks, there are not many studies that focus on road traffic factors that affect vehicle drivers' yielding. Therefore, in this research, we conducted a fact-finding survey on non-signalized pedestrian crossings where safety measures have not been taken for road improvement. As a result, pedestrian crossing positions on wide roads are far-side rather than near-side. found to go down. In addition, it was shown that at pedestrian crossings near signalized intersections, vehicles tended to yield less when the vehicle signal display was green than when it was red. In terms of driving conditions, it was suggested that there was a general tendency to not yield when there was an oncoming vehicle compared to free driving when there was no oncoming vehicle.
Language: ja
Keywords
無信号横断歩道; 歩行者優先; 車両の譲り; 車両の走行状況; 道路交通環境