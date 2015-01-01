Abstract

In efforts to increase pedestrian priority at unsignalized crosswalks, there are not many studies that focus on road traffic factors that affect vehicle drivers' yielding. Therefore, in this research, we conducted a fact-finding survey on non-signalized pedestrian crossings where safety measures have not been taken for road improvement. As a result, pedestrian crossing positions on wide roads are far-side rather than near-side. found to go down. In addition, it was shown that at pedestrian crossings near signalized intersections, vehicles tended to yield less when the vehicle signal display was green than when it was red. In terms of driving conditions, it was suggested that there was a general tendency to not yield when there was an oncoming vehicle compared to free driving when there was no oncoming vehicle.



===



無信号横断歩道での歩行者優先を高めていく取り組みにおいて、車両運転者の譲りに影響を与える道路交通要因に着目した研究はあまり多くない。そこで本研究では、道路改良による安全対策などが施されていない無信号横断歩道において実態調査を行った。その結果、広幅員な道路に設置された横断歩道では、歩行者の横断位置が near-side より far-side で、歩行者の横断前挙動では車道よりも歩道で横断待機するほうが車両の譲りが下がることがわかった。また、信号交差点に近い横断歩道では車両信号表示が赤よりも青の状態のほうが車両の譲りが低くなる傾向にあることが示された。走行状況では対向車が存在していない自由走行と比較して対向車が存在している状況のほうが全体として譲らない傾向にあることが示唆された。

Language: ja