Abstract

Until now, most GPS data acquired for that purpose have been used for pedestrian flow line analysis, and pedestrian flow line analysis has not been performed using commercially available GPS data with relatively large acquisition intervals. In this study, we aim to clarify the factors that affect route selection by applying commercially available mobile GPS data (acquisition time interval of about 1 minute) to a route selection model. By applying pedestrian route information obtained from commercially available mobile GPS data to a multinomial logit model, it was shown that a route with fewer right and left turns is selected than a route with a short route length. rice field. In addition, by applying it to the Cross Nested Logit model, it was shown that routes with characteristics such as ''short route length, many shops in the vicinity, and few left and right turns'' are likely to be selected.



これまで，歩行者動線分析にはその目的で取得した GPS データを用いることがほとんどであり，取得間隔が比較的大きい市販 GPS データで歩行者動線分析は行われてこなかった．そこで本研究では，市販の携帯 GPS データ（取得時間間隔 1 分程度）を経路選択モデルに適用することで経路選択に影響を与えている要因を明らかにすることを目的とする．市販の携帯 GPS データで得られた歩行者の経路情報を多項ロジットモデルに適用することで，経路長の短い経路よりも目的地に対して右左折の回数が少ない経路を選択することが示された．また，Cross Nested Logit モデルに適用することで，「経路長が短い・周辺に店舗が多い・右左折回数の少ない」といった特徴を持つ経路が選択されやすいことが示された．

Language: ja