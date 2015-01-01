Abstract

Although the number of road traffic accidents is decreasing, many accidents still occur, and traffic safety measures are necessary. On the other hand, in recent years, it is expected to be used in various fields such as logistics of unmanned aerial vehicles, and its introduction is being promoted. In this research, for the purpose of obtaining useful basic data for the planning of traffic safety measures, we show a method of road traffic flow analysis based on the observation data of unmanned aerial vehicles. Specifically, the coordinate data of each vehicle was constructed using the 11-minute photographed data of Keihan Hondori 1 intersection in Moriguchi City, Osaka Prefecture. Based on this coordinate data, we calculated the running speed, inter-vehicle distance, running trajectory, etc., and evaluated the danger. As a result, it became clear that there are many vehicles that cannot secure an appropriate inter-vehicle distance according to the running speed, although the running speed is not high overall.



道路交通事故の発生件数は減少傾向ではあるが、なお多くの事故が発生し、交通安全対策が必要である。一方で、近年では無人航空機の物流など様々な分野での活用が期待され、導入が進められている。本研究では、交通安全対策の立案に有用な基礎データを得ることを目的として、無人航空機の観測データを基に道路交通流解析を行う方法を示す。具体的には、大阪府守口市の京阪本通 1 交差点を対象とした 11 分間の撮影データを用いて、各車両の座標データを構築した。この座標データを基に、走行速度・車間距離・走行軌跡などを算定し、危険性の評価を行った。この結果、走行速度は全体的に高くないが、走行速度に応じた適切な車間距離を確保できていない車両が多くみられることなどが明らかとなった。

Language: ja