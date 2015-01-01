|
Inokuchi H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 357-360.
無人航空機観測データを用いた交通安全対策立案のための交通流解析
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Although the number of road traffic accidents is decreasing, many accidents still occur, and traffic safety measures are necessary. On the other hand, in recent years, it is expected to be used in various fields such as logistics of unmanned aerial vehicles, and its introduction is being promoted. In this research, for the purpose of obtaining useful basic data for the planning of traffic safety measures, we show a method of road traffic flow analysis based on the observation data of unmanned aerial vehicles. Specifically, the coordinate data of each vehicle was constructed using the 11-minute photographed data of Keihan Hondori 1 intersection in Moriguchi City, Osaka Prefecture. Based on this coordinate data, we calculated the running speed, inter-vehicle distance, running trajectory, etc., and evaluated the danger. As a result, it became clear that there are many vehicles that cannot secure an appropriate inter-vehicle distance according to the running speed, although the running speed is not high overall.
交通安全; 交通流解析; 無人航空機