|
Citation
|
Kondo A, Urata J, Hato E. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 381-387.
|
Vernacular Title
|
選択肢の不確実性を考慮した動的離散選択モデル
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Actions during times of high uncertainty, such as disasters, take place through structures and processes that are different from normal times because of the uncertainty, and the set of decision makers' options themselves can change significantly. Not only options at the time of decision-making, but also future uncertainty naturally influences moment-to-moment decision-making, but existing research overlooks the impact of choice-set evaluation on preferences. In this research, we constructed a dynamic discrete choice model that can express dynamic and stochastic transition of choice sets. Since the set of options at the time of decision making is formed in a non-compensatory manner and the set of uncertain future options is not determined, the structure treated stochastically and compensatively is described using the residual probability of options. We conducted an empirical analysis applying the proposed model to the choice of place to stay during a heavy rain disaster, and clarified the usefulness of this model.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
不確実性; 動的離散選択; 選択肢集合形成; 避難行動モデル