Mochizuki Y, Urata J. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 389-396.
災害復旧期の交通需要予測のための時間変化するパラメータのリアルタイム推定手法
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In this study, we developed a real-time parameter estimation method for traffic demand forecasting during disaster recovery. Based on surrogate-based optimization, which can greatly reduce computation time in optimization problems, we developed and implemented an algorithm for estimating parameters for activity simulators. In the proposed algorithm, we introduced three extensions: machine learning model update by transfer learning, gradient descent method using loss function derivative, and range limitation of training data. The effectiveness of the proposed algorithm was demonstrated by a simple activity simulator. In addition, we applied the proposed algorithm to an activity simulator for a local urban area assuming the situation of the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake. Compared to existing algorithms, the time required for parameter estimation was greatly reduced, and the parameters obtained by real-time estimation contributed to the improvement of simulator accuracy.
Language: ja
アクティビティシミュレータ; サロゲート最適化; 数理最適化; 災害復旧期制御