Citation
Minami H, Inoi H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 397-402.
Vernacular Title
大雪時における自動車の急ハンドル及び急加減速の時系列変化に関する研究―交通障害の予測方策の確立に向けて―
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
As countermeasures against traffic obstacles such as cars getting stuck in heavy snow are required, it is necessary to understand the behavior of vehicles in order to take such countermeasures. In this study, using ETC2.0 probe data, we calculated the rate of occurrence of sudden turns and sudden acceleration/deceleration near intersections in chronological order. As a result, it was confirmed that the rate of occurrence varies greatly depending on the time of day, and that the rate of occurrence of the same phenomenon on single roads tends to increase after frequent sharp turns and sudden acceleration/deceleration near intersections. In addition, it was found that the speed of the single-track section decreased approximately 1 hour after frequent sharp steering and sudden acceleration/deceleration occurred. However, it is not enough to conclude that all the occurrences are caused by the deterioration of the road surface conditions due to heavy snow.In the future, it will be necessary to estimate the road surface conditions by combining weather data and other data and evaluate them quantitatively. be. [Google Translate]
Language: ja
Keywords
ETC2.0 プローブデータ; スタック; 大雪災害; 立ち往生