Abstract

As countermeasures against traffic obstacles such as cars getting stuck in heavy snow are required, it is necessary to understand the behavior of vehicles in order to take such countermeasures. In this study, using ETC2.0 probe data, we calculated the rate of occurrence of sudden turns and sudden acceleration/deceleration near intersections in chronological order. As a result, it was confirmed that the rate of occurrence varies greatly depending on the time of day, and that the rate of occurrence of the same phenomenon on single roads tends to increase after frequent sharp turns and sudden acceleration/deceleration near intersections. In addition, it was found that the speed of the single-track section decreased approximately 1 hour after frequent sharp steering and sudden acceleration/deceleration occurred. However, it is not enough to conclude that all the occurrences are caused by the deterioration of the road surface conditions due to heavy snow.In the future, it will be necessary to estimate the road surface conditions by combining weather data and other data and evaluate them quantitatively. be. [Google Translate]



===



大雪時における自動車の立ち往生などの交通障害への対策が求められるなか、その対策を講じるにあたっては車両の挙動を把握する必要がある。本研究では、ETC2.0 プローブデータを用いて、急ハンドル及び急加減速が交差点付近で発生する割合を時系列に算出した。その結果、時間帯によって発生割合が大きく異なり、交差点付近で急ハンドルや急加減速が多発したあとに単路部で同様の現象が発生する割合が高くなる傾向が確認できた。加えて、急ハンドル及び急加減速が多発したおおよそ 1 時間後に単路部の速度低下が生じることが分かった。しかし、全発生件数が大雪による路面状況の悪化に起因するものであると断定するには十分でないため、今後、気象データなどを組み合わせて路面状況を推定し、定量的に評価していく必要がある。

Language: ja