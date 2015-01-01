|
Yoshida J, Shingai H, Higano S, Watanabe H, Toyobe M. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 411-418.
COVID-19 蔓延下における歩行流動に関する基礎的研究
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
As COVID-19 spreads around the world, Japan is also requesting restrictions on various activities of urban residents due to the issuance of the government's declaration of a state of emergency. Due to this influence, changes in walking flow, such as a decrease in the number of pedestrians, can be seen even in pedestrian spaces in cities such as business areas and tourist areas. In this study, in December 2020 after the spread of COVID-19, we collected data such as pedestrian walking speed, walking density, number of pedestrians stopping, etc. We compared and analyzed data from the same location and similar period before the spread of COVID-19. As a result, while walking speed tends to decrease in business areas, walking speed tends to increase in tourist areas, and the number of pedestrians stopping in tourist areas tends to decrease. things became clear.
Language: ja
COVID-19; 歩行空間; 歩行密度; 歩行者交通量; 歩行速度; 観光地