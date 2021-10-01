|
Mimura Y, Suzuki Y, Yamazaki M. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 419-425.
感染症蔓延時における公共交通利用頻度と安心感に関する基礎的考察
This study analyzes and considers residents' attitudes at multiple points in time regarding the relationship between their sense of security regarding public transportation use and the use of relevant facilities during the spread of infectious diseases, and obtains basic knowledge for the appropriate use of public transportation. aimed at Residents of Aichi Prefecture (n = 1,242, n = 1,685) were asked to examine the impact of their sense of security on the frequency of public transportation use during the COVID-19 outbreak at two points in time (2020.7 and 2021.10) and their sense of security. Analysis of covariance was performed for the impact of vaccination on As a result, the following findings were obtained. (1) Providing a sense of security has an impact on the frequency of use of public transportation, and at the beginning of the corona crisis, the impact of providing a sense of security in bus use was conspicuous. (2) Vaccination could not be said to affect the frequency of public transportation use and the provision of a sense of security.
Language: ja
Covid-19; 公共交通; 利用頻度; 安心感