|
Citation
|
Yamamoto T, Uemizu K, Hanada H, Tsuru M, Nakabayashi Y, Shimokawa S. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 427-434.
|
Vernacular Title
|
都市間高速道路における対面通行規制時の交通容量に関する基礎分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Central Nippon Expressway Co., Ltd. is promoting highway renewal projects in various places, and has accumulated a track record of traffic jams due to various forms of construction regulations. In this research, after sorting out the traffic jam occurrence situation when two-way traffic is restricted, we focused on the difference in the top point of the traffic jam and analyzed the traffic capacity. As a congestion occurrence phenomenon, the leading point of congestion is the "starting point of regulation" and "within the regulation section (merge section, single road section, lane shift section)". In most cases, traffic jams were established within the regulated section. In addition, it was clarified that the traffic flow rate during congestion was the highest at the start of the regulation, and decreased in the order of the merging section, the single road section, and the lane shift section within the regulation section. Furthermore, it was clarified that the traffic flow rate during congestion tends to decrease as the length of the restricted section becomes longer.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
大規模更新工事; 対面通行規制; 渋滞中交通流率; 渋滞先頭地点; 都市間高速道路