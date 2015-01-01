Abstract

Central Nippon Expressway Co., Ltd. is promoting highway renewal projects in various places, and has accumulated a track record of traffic jams due to various forms of construction regulations. In this research, after sorting out the traffic jam occurrence situation when two-way traffic is restricted, we focused on the difference in the top point of the traffic jam and analyzed the traffic capacity. As a congestion occurrence phenomenon, the leading point of congestion is the "starting point of regulation" and "within the regulation section (merge section, single road section, lane shift section)". In most cases, traffic jams were established within the regulated section. In addition, it was clarified that the traffic flow rate during congestion was the highest at the start of the regulation, and decreased in the order of the merging section, the single road section, and the lane shift section within the regulation section. Furthermore, it was clarified that the traffic flow rate during congestion tends to decrease as the length of the restricted section becomes longer.



中日本高速道路（株）では、高速道路リニューアルプロジェクトを各地で進めており、様々な工事規制形態による渋滞実績が蓄積されてきた。本研究では、対面通行規制時の渋滞発生状況を整理したうえで、渋滞先頭地点の違いに着目し交通容量分析を行った。渋滞発生現象として渋滞先頭地点は、「規制始端部」、「規制区間内（合流部、単路部、車線シフト部）」であり、規制区間が短い場合は規制始端部に、規制区間が長い場合は規制区間内に渋滞が定着することが大半であった。また、渋滞中交通流率は規制始端部が最も高く、規制区間内の合流部、単路部、車線シフト部の順に低くなっていることを明らかにした。さらに、規制区間延長が長くなるほど、渋滞中交通流率が低下する傾向にあることを明らかにした。

