Citation
Kasai M, Hasegawa H, Inoue M. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 443-448.
Vernacular Title
追従挙動データへの車両追従挙動モデルのあてはめによる反応遅れの空間的異質性の検証
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
A strong hypothesis is that the vehicle following behavior differs from that of other sections in the section that becomes the bottleneck of the single road section, and in particular, that the response delay to some amount leads to minute velocity disturbance and the propagation of deceleration wave amplification, resulting in traffic congestion. . In this study, we apply two types of tracking behavior models to Hanshin Expressway Zen traffic data (ZTD), and consider the distribution of parameter estimation values of the following behavior model, including the time delay for each section. Since there are some technical problems in estimating parameters for each section, the optimization problem is estimated as an optimization problem with different weights for each 0.5km section. As a result of parameter estimation using a model modified from the basic Gazis model as a nonlinear following behavior model, it is confirmed that the response delay tends to differ for each interval. However, it was also confirmed that the response delay was getting smaller in the sections that are presumed to be bottlenecks.
Language: ja
Keywords
Zen traffic data (ZTD); 反応遅れ; 容量上のボトルネック; 車両追従挙動