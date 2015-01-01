|
Citation
|
Kasai M, Hasegawa H, Xing J. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 449-453.
|
Vernacular Title
|
前後のサグの縦断線形を考慮した渋滞発生統計モデル
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
It is important to know what kind of vertical alignment sag becomes a bottleneck in terms of capacity in order to approach the congestion generation mechanism. After confirming that the longitudinal slope change rate used in the previous research, which indicates the looseness of the sag, is an index that accurately replaces the longitudinal curve radius to a certain extent, the following two studies will be conducted. 1) Construct a logistic regression model that explains traffic congestion on 4 routes including Tomei Expressway, Kan-Etsu Expressway and Joban Expressway, in terms of traffic volume and rate of change in longitudinal sag. 2) Construct a logistic regression model that explains the occurrence of traffic jams by non-linearly transforming the longitudinal slope change rate so that it has a peak at a certain longitudinal slope change rate. The model has the highest explanatory power when the longitudinal slope change rate is about 0.5%/km, and the sag is neither too steep nor too loose. be done.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
容量上のボトルネック; 渋滞; 縦断線形