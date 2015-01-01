Abstract

In Japan, where the road network is almost complete, the idea of ​​a functional hierarchical road network is important as one of the solutions to the road traffic problems that still occur. In this research, we propose a method to evaluate how functionally hierarchical a road network can be used. In a virtual road network with three hierarchies, the shortest route search is performed during free driving, and the road utilization characteristic index related to trip length and hierarchy utilization is calculated. Based on the state of the road network assumed from this index value, we proposed a method to evaluate the functional hierarchy with four levels of hierarchy. Then, a case study was conducted on the road networks in southern Gifu and western Shizuoka. As a result, it was clarified that the evaluation of the functional hierarchy is low at present, and that roads with middle-level hierarchy are necessary to improve this.



===



道路ネットワークが概成したわが国において、依然として発生している道路交通問題の解決策の一つとして、機能階層型道路ネットワークの考え方が重要である。本研究では、道路ネットワークがどの程度機能階層的に利用しうるかを評価する方法について提案する。3つの階層を設定した仮想道路ネットワークにおいて、自由走行時を対象とした最短経路探索を行い、トリップ長と階層利用に関する道路利用特性指標を算出する。この指標値から想定される道路ネットワークの状態から、その機能階層性を4段階の階層化度で評価する方法を提案した。そして、岐阜南部と静岡西部の道路ネットワークを対象としてケーススタディを行った。その結果、現状では機能階層性に関する評価は低く、これを向上するためには、中位階層の道路が必要であることが明らかとなった。

Language: ja