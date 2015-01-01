|
Citation
|
Sekihara T, Kakimoto Y, Nakamura H, Iryo M, Zhang X. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 455-462.
|
Vernacular Title
|
道路利用特性指標を用いた道路ネットワークの階層化度の提案
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In Japan, where the road network is almost complete, the idea of a functional hierarchical road network is important as one of the solutions to the road traffic problems that still occur. In this research, we propose a method to evaluate how functionally hierarchical a road network can be used. In a virtual road network with three hierarchies, the shortest route search is performed during free driving, and the road utilization characteristic index related to trip length and hierarchy utilization is calculated. Based on the state of the road network assumed from this index value, we proposed a method to evaluate the functional hierarchy with four levels of hierarchy. Then, a case study was conducted on the road networks in southern Gifu and western Shizuoka. As a result, it was clarified that the evaluation of the functional hierarchy is low at present, and that roads with middle-level hierarchy are necessary to improve this.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
機能階層型道路ネットワーク; 道路利用特性; 階層化度