Abstract

Japan's road network has been roughly completed through the steady development so far, but the consideration of the performance of the traffic function of each road that constitutes the road network is not necessarily sufficient. However, there are still problems such as the use of loopholes. Therefore, it is necessary to review the road network from the viewpoint of functional hierarchy, such as whether each road is used hierarchically according to the intended traffic function. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to clarify the factors that affect the functional hierarchy through a questionnaire survey of road plan design specialists. As a result of the investigation, it was confirmed that conditions related to trip length and travel speed mutually affect functional hierarchy, and the necessity of evaluating functional hierarchy by combining them was clarified.

これまでの堅実な整備により日本の道路ネットワークは概成しつつあるが、道路ネットワークを構成する各道路の交通機能の性能の考慮が必ずしも十分でなく、幹線道路での低い旅行速度や生活道路での抜け道利用といった問題が残存している。このため、各道路が目指すべき交通機能に応じて階層的に利用されているかといった機能階層性の観点から、道路ネットワークを見直す必要がある。そこで本研究は、道路計画設計の専門家に対するアンケート調査によって、機能階層性に影響を与える要因を明らかにすることを目的とする。調査の結果、機能階層性にはトリップ長、旅行速度に関する条件が相互に影響することを確認し、それらの組合せによって機能階層性を評価する必要性を明らかにした。

Language: ja