Tominaga M, Kakimoto Y, Nakamura H, Sekihara T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 463-469.
道路ネットワークの機能階層性と道路条件との関連分析
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Japan's road network has been roughly completed through the steady development so far, but the consideration of the performance of the traffic function of each road that constitutes the road network is not necessarily sufficient. However, there are still problems such as the use of loopholes. Therefore, it is necessary to review the road network from the viewpoint of functional hierarchy, such as whether each road is used hierarchically according to the intended traffic function. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to clarify the factors that affect the functional hierarchy through a questionnaire survey of road plan design specialists. As a result of the investigation, it was confirmed that conditions related to trip length and travel speed mutually affect functional hierarchy, and the necessity of evaluating functional hierarchy by combining them was clarified.
Language: ja
一対比較; 機能階層性; 道路ネットワーク; 道路条件