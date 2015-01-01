Abstract

[A sag section is a road segment on an expressway in which the vertical slope increases at a small but constant rate. Sag sections are the main traffic bottlenecks on Japanese expressways.]



On urban expressways, bottlenecks occur mainly at merging and sag sections, causing traffic congestion. In this study, the behavior characteristics such as the inter-vehicle distance and inter-vehicle time, which are necessary for examining specific measures and predicting the effects in advance, were investigated. The analysis focused on the difference between before and during traffic. For small cars, the difference between the time between cars and the difference between cars in the morning and before the traffic jam increased at the same time, and the following behavior became slow. It was found that there was no In addition, it was clarified that many vehicles show slow following behavior in the overtaking lane where there are many vehicles with relatively short inter-vehicle time.



都市高速道路では、主に合流部とサグ部でボトルネックとなって交通渋滞が発生しており、その対策としてソフト的な手法による交通容量拡大策が検討されている。本研究では、具体の対策検討や事前効果予測において必要になる車両毎の先行車両との車間距離、車間時間の取り方等の挙動特性について、交通流率に差が生じる午前と午後、および渋滞前と渋滞中の差に着目して分析した。小型車では、午前に比べて午後の、渋滞前に比べて渋滞中の車間時間とバラツキのの拡大が同時に発生し、追従挙動が緩慢になっている状況が発生しているが、大型車ではそれらが発生していないこと等を把握した。また、車間時間が相対的に小さい車両が多い追越車線において、追従挙動が緩慢になる車両が多いことを明らかにした。

