Ikeya F, Tanaka S, Nakamura F, Ariyoshi R. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 491-498.
車両感知器データを用いた首都高速道路の交通流の経年比較に関する研究
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In recent years, several studies have pointed out secular changes in traffic flow on expressways, and investigation of the causes has become an urgent issue. Based on this, the purpose of this study is to clarify the secular change of traffic flow by comparing three time points at multiple points on the Metropolitan Expressway, and to consider the factors behind it. A comparative analysis of the QV diagram and 99% tile value traffic volume was performed from a macroscopic point of view, and a comparative analysis of speed, traffic volume, and headway time before and after the congestion occurred from a microscopic point of view. As a result, as a whole, the QV diagram tended to shrink, and while the 99% tile value traffic volume and the traffic volume before and after the occurrence of congestion tended to decrease, the vehicle cluster occurrence rate before and after the occurrence of congestion tended to increase. The headway time in the vehicle group tended to increase just before the congestion occurred, and right after the congestion occurred, it tended to increase in the left lane and decrease in the right lane.
Language: ja
交通容量; 交通流; kittler 法; 経年変化; 車頭時間