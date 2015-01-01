|
Kinugawa K, Uchida T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 499-504.
車両軌跡データを用いた都市高速道路サグ部におけるミクロ交通流モデルの検討
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
Hanshin Expressway Co., Ltd. publishes vehicle trajectory data "Zen Traffic Data" generated by image sensing for research on various phenomena that occur on roads, including traffic congestion. Using this data, a method was developed to perform a micro-traffic flow simulation in the sag section, but the model formula can only reflect the influence of one vehicle in front. The purpose of this research is to create a micro-traffic flow model that considers the influence of surrounding vehicles by increasing the term of the traffic state quantity in the model formula. For this purpose, we describe the method and results of determining the traffic state variables and their measurement ranges using multiple regression analysis. In addition, the reproducibility of the obtained model formula was confirmed by simulating the traffic flow.
Language: ja
ミクロ交通流モデル; 周囲の車両の影響; 車両軌跡データ