Kinugawa K, Uchida T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 499-504.

車両軌跡データを用いた都市高速道路サグ部におけるミクロ交通流モデルの検討

(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)

10.14954/jsteproceeding.42.0_499

unavailable

Hanshin Expressway Co., Ltd. publishes vehicle trajectory data "Zen Traffic Data" generated by image sensing for research on various phenomena that occur on roads, including traffic congestion. Using this data, a method was developed to perform a micro-traffic flow simulation in the sag section, but the model formula can only reflect the influence of one vehicle in front. The purpose of this research is to create a micro-traffic flow model that considers the influence of surrounding vehicles by increasing the term of the traffic state quantity in the model formula. For this purpose, we describe the method and results of determining the traffic state variables and their measurement ranges using multiple regression analysis. In addition, the reproducibility of the obtained model formula was confirmed by simulating the traffic flow.

交通渋滞をはじめとする道路で起こる様々な現象の研究のために、阪神高速道路株式会社は画像センシングにより生成された車両軌跡データ「Zen Traffic Data」を公開している。このデータを用いてサグ部でのミクロ交通流シミュレーションを行う手法が開発されたが、そのモデル式は前 1 台の車両の影響しか反映できないものである。本研究では、そのモデル式に交通状態量の項を増やすことで周囲の車両の影響を考慮したミクロ交通流モデルを作成することを目的とする。そのために、重回帰分析を用いて採用する交通状態量およびその測定範囲を求める方法とその結果について述べる。また、交通流のシミュレーションを行うことで求めたモデル式の再現性を確かめた。


Language: ja

ミクロ交通流モデル; 周囲の車両の影響; 車両軌跡データ

