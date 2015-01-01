|
Wada K, Kanesaki K, Nishida T, Hirai S. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 505-512.
音声による速度回復情報提供の交通性能改善メカニズムの実証分析
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
PMID
This research aims to explain why the voice warning system (provision of speed recovery information) introduced in the Kobotoke Tunnel as a countermeasure against traffic congestion brought about improvements in traffic performance such as traffic volume at the time of congestion and traffic volume to be cleared after the occurrence of congestion. Consider whether Specifically, we conduct an empirical analysis based on the latest traffic flow theory proposed in recent years (Jin, 2018; Wada et al., 2020) and compare the data before and after the system introduction. In addition, (i) the improvement in traffic volume during and after the occurrence of congestion can be explained by the common mechanism of ''reduction of safe inter-vehicle time'' in the bottleneck section, and (ii) the improvement in acceleration downstream of the bottleneck during congestion It shows that there is room for further improvement, not necessarily leading to an improvement in traffic volume.
トンネル; 交通容量; 渋滞発生後捌け交通量; 連続体交通流理論; 音声案内