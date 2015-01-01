Abstract

The Dazaifu Interchange on the Kyushu Expressway (in-bound line) is connected to general roads and the Fukuoka Urban Expressway, and there is a lot of traffic from all over Kyushu to Fukuoka and Honshu. Of the approximately 50,000 vehicles traveling on the main line, about 60% of the total traffic flows out to the Dazaifu IC. rice field. As a countermeasure, in order to even out the unevenness of traffic on the first lane, we changed the lane operation so that the second lane could also flow out to the exit, and the congestion was greatly improved. This paper describes an overview of traffic congestion measures at the Dazaifu Interchange and verification of their effects, as an introduction to cases where traffic congestion was alleviated by devising lane operations that match the traffic characteristics, even in places where drastic measures such as widening were difficult. be.



===



九州自動車道(上り線)太宰府 IC は、一般道と福岡都市高速道路に接続しており、九州各地から福岡方面や本州方面へ向かう車両により交通量が多い。本線を走行する約 5 万台の交通のうち、太宰府 IC へ流出する交通が全体の約 6 割を占めることから、IC 出口付近の第一走行車線に交通が集中し、連日渋滞が発生していた。対策として、第一走行車線への交通の偏りを平準化させるため、第二走行車線からも出口へ流出できるよう車線運用の変更を行ったところ、渋滞が大幅に改善された。本稿は、拡幅等の抜本的な対策が困難な箇所でも、交通特性に合致した車線運用の工夫により渋滞が改善できた事例の紹介として、太宰府 IC の渋滞対策概要及びその効果検証について述べるものである。

Language: ja