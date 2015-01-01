|
Kakimoto Y, Sato K, Sakata H, Nanbu S. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 531-537.
九州自動車道 太宰府 IC 出口の渋滞対策
The Dazaifu Interchange on the Kyushu Expressway (in-bound line) is connected to general roads and the Fukuoka Urban Expressway, and there is a lot of traffic from all over Kyushu to Fukuoka and Honshu. Of the approximately 50,000 vehicles traveling on the main line, about 60% of the total traffic flows out to the Dazaifu IC. rice field. As a countermeasure, in order to even out the unevenness of traffic on the first lane, we changed the lane operation so that the second lane could also flow out to the exit, and the congestion was greatly improved. This paper describes an overview of traffic congestion measures at the Dazaifu Interchange and verification of their effects, as an introduction to cases where traffic congestion was alleviated by devising lane operations that match the traffic characteristics, even in places where drastic measures such as widening were difficult. be.
Language: ja
交通容量; 危険挙動; 渋滞対策; 車線運用; 高速道路