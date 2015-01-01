|
車線運用と現示設計の組合せに基づく交差点信号制御の検討
Control design for signalized intersections is very important from the viewpoint of smoothness of road traffic. In terms of lane operation and indication design, which are the main elements, there is a problem that the optimum combination is not always selected if the lane operation is set first and then the signal indication method is selected and applied. In addition, depending on the lane operation and the current situation, the presence of pedestrians crossing the intersection can greatly change the processing capacity of the intersection, but this effect is not sufficiently considered. In this study, considering the presence of pedestrians crossing the road, we calculated and compared the processing capacity for combinations of different lane operations and presentation methods, and investigated intersection signal control that combines lane operations and presentation designs. . It was confirmed that the calculation result of the average delay differs depending on the combination and that the magnitude relationship can change depending on the traffic demand conditions, suggesting the importance of intersection signal control based on the combination of lane operation and current design.
Language: ja
信号交差点; 横断歩行者; 現示設計; 車線運用; 遅れ