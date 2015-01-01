Abstract

Control design for signalized intersections is very important from the viewpoint of smoothness of road traffic. In terms of lane operation and indication design, which are the main elements, there is a problem that the optimum combination is not always selected if the lane operation is set first and then the signal indication method is selected and applied. In addition, depending on the lane operation and the current situation, the presence of pedestrians crossing the intersection can greatly change the processing capacity of the intersection, but this effect is not sufficiently considered. In this study, considering the presence of pedestrians crossing the road, we calculated and compared the processing capacity for combinations of different lane operations and presentation methods, and investigated intersection signal control that combines lane operations and presentation designs. . It was confirmed that the calculation result of the average delay differs depending on the combination and that the magnitude relationship can change depending on the traffic demand conditions, suggesting the importance of intersection signal control based on the combination of lane operation and current design.



===





信号交差点の制御設計は，道路交通の円滑性の観点から非常に重要である．その主な要素である車線運用と現示設計において，車線運用を先に設定してから信号現示方式を選択，適用すると，最適な組合せが必ずしも選定されない，という問題がある．また，車線運用と現示によっては，横断歩行者の存在に起因して交差点の処理能力が大きく変動し得るが，その影響が十分に考慮されていない．本研究では，横断歩行者の存在を考慮し，異なる車線運用と現示方式の組合せに対して処理能力を計算し比較することで，車線運用と現示設計を組み合わせた交差点信号制御について検討する．組合せにより平均遅れの計算結果が異なること，その大小関係が交通需要条件により変化し得ることを確認し，車線運用と現示設計の組合せに基づく交差点信号制御の重要性を示唆した．

Language: ja