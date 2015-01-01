|
Citation
|
Zhang Y, Yoshii T, Tsubota T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 579-584.
|
Vernacular Title
|
プローブ旅行時間を用いた信号交差点交通状態の判別手法
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, for the purpose of supporting the development of new signal control methods, traffic conditions at signalized intersections are classified into four conditions and defined, and a method for discriminating traffic conditions in real time using probe travel time is devised. Specifically, we devised an algorithm to determine traffic conditions at signalized intersections by judging the presence or absence of congestion in the outflow direction of intersections and the saturation state of each current. As a result of verifying the accuracy of the clogging detection method, the accuracy greatly varied depending on the intersection. In the future, it is necessary to investigate the factors that affect the accuracy and to examine the appropriate method of setting the threshold used for judgment.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
プローブデータ; 信号制御; 旅行時間