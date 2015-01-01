|
Tsubota K, Wada S, Takahashi S, Hagiwara T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 593-600.
ACC(Adaptive Cruise Control)制御車の混在が冬期における低交通量の高速道路交通流に与える影響について
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
In this study, using the traffic simulation software VISSIM, we clarified the effect of the mixture of ACC control vehicles on the road surface in winter on the traffic flow with low traffic volume. First, we developed a follow-up model that reproduces the running of an ACC-controlled vehicle using VISSIM. Next, using the following behavior of an ACC controlled vehicle (following vehicle) in a field experiment, the validity of the following model of an ACC controlled vehicle reproduced by VISSIM was verified. Based on these results, we examined the effect of a long inter-vehicle time setting assuming winter road surfaces. From the result of the traffic flow simulation, when the mixed rate of ACC controlled vehicles is high and the set inter-vehicle time is long, the average speed, average travel time and average delay time are not significantly affected. However, under the condition that the ratio of ACC controlled vehicles is high and the hourly traffic volume is high, increasing the set inter-vehicle time lengthened the average delay time, resulting in an impact on traffic flow.
Language: ja
ACC 制御車; 交通安全; 交通管理; 冬期高速道路