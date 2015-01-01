Abstract

In this study, using the traffic simulation software VISSIM, we clarified the effect of the mixture of ACC control vehicles on the road surface in winter on the traffic flow with low traffic volume. First, we developed a follow-up model that reproduces the running of an ACC-controlled vehicle using VISSIM. Next, using the following behavior of an ACC controlled vehicle (following vehicle) in a field experiment, the validity of the following model of an ACC controlled vehicle reproduced by VISSIM was verified. Based on these results, we examined the effect of a long inter-vehicle time setting assuming winter road surfaces. From the result of the traffic flow simulation, when the mixed rate of ACC controlled vehicles is high and the set inter-vehicle time is long, the average speed, average travel time and average delay time are not significantly affected. However, under the condition that the ratio of ACC controlled vehicles is high and the hourly traffic volume is high, increasing the set inter-vehicle time lengthened the average delay time, resulting in an impact on traffic flow.



本研究では交通シミュレーションソフトの VISSIM を用いて、冬期路面を想定した ACC 制御車の混在が低交通量の交通流に与える影響について明らかにする。最初に、ACC 制御車の走行を VISSIM で再現する追従モデルを開発した。次に、フィールド実験における ACC 制御車（追従車）の追従挙動を用いて VISSIM で再現した ACC 制御車の追従モデルの妥当性を検証した。これらの結果をベースに、冬期路面を想定した長い設定車間時間の影響を検討した。交通流シミュレーションの結果から、ACC 制御車の混在率が高く、設定車間時間が長いとき、平均速度・平均旅行時間・平均遅れ時間に大きな影響はない結果となった。ただし、ACC 制御車の混在率が高く時間交通量が多い条件で、設定車間時間を長くすると平均遅れ時間が長くなるなど、交通流へ影響する結果となった。

Language: ja