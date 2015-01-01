Abstract

Congestion on highways is mostly congested on uphills and sag parts, and as one of the countermeasures, a phototaxis-type line-of-sight guidance system has been introduced. On the other hand, along with the development and popularization of self-driving cars, it is said that the situation where self-driving cars and manually-operated cars coexist will continue. Although it has been clarified that luminous bodies are effective in increasing the amount of traffic to be diverted during traffic jams, no research has been conducted on the effectiveness of luminous bodies in mixed traffic jams. Therefore, in this study, the purpose of this study was to obtain knowledge about the effect of light-emitting bodies on traffic jams in a mixed state, and verification was performed using a driving simulator. As a result, it was shown that the phototactic line-of-sight guidance system has the potential to alleviate traffic jams under the presence of autonomous vehicles, and that the effects differ depending on individual characteristics.



高速道路の渋滞は上り坂及びサグ部における渋滞が全体の多く占めており，その対策の一つとして走光型視線誘導システムが導入されている．一方、自動運転車の開発と普及の進展に伴い，自動運転車と手動運転車が混在する状態が続くといわれている．発光体が渋滞流中の捌け交通量の増加に効果があることが明らかになっているが，混在状態の渋滞流への発光体の効用についての研究は行われていない．そこで本研究では，発光体が混在状態の渋滞流に対してどのような影響を及ぼすのかについての知見を得ることを目的とし，ドライビングシミュレータ―を利用し検証を行った．その結果，自動運転車混在下の渋滞流に対して，走光型視線誘導システムが渋滞緩和効果をもたらす可能性があること，その効果は個人特性によって異なることなどが示された．

Language: ja