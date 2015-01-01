Abstract

As a countermeasure against traffic jams that occur on uphills and sag parts, a phototaxis-type line-of-sight guidance system has been introduced in which light is emitted by LED light emitters installed continuously near the shoulder of the road. In addition, due to the development of self-driving cars in recent years, it is thought that the mixed state of manually operated cars and self-driving cars will continue for several years. The impact on is not well understood. Therefore, in this study, we conducted a micro-traffic simulation experiment based on the tracking characteristics and the estimated following characteristics for the purpose of clarifying the influence of system lighting and the mixed state of automated driving vehicles on the overall traffic flow. As a result, we grasped the following behavior characteristics depending on the presence or absence of lighting of the system and the preceding vehicle type, and through simulation experiments, we confirmed the traffic conditions, the mixed rate of automated driving vehicles, and the system lighting speed where the system is most effective.



===



上り坂・サグ部で発生する渋滞対策として、路肩付近に連続的に設置した LED 発光体により光を流す走光型視線誘導システムが導入されている。また、近年の自動運転車開発により，手動運転車と自動運転車の混在状態が数年続くと考えられている中，混在条件の違いによる手動運転車挙動の違いや，それらを踏まえた交通流への影響は十分に把握されていない．そこで本研究は，システム点灯および自動運転車混在状態による交通流全体への影響を明らかにすることを目的として，追従特性の把握と，推定した追従特性を踏まえたミクロ交通シミュレーション実験を行った．その結果，システムの点灯有無と先行車種による追従挙動特性を把握し，シミュレーション実験により，システムが最も効果を発揮する交通状況，自動運転車混在率，システム点灯速度を確認した．

Language: ja