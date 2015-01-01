|
Citation
|
Terada H, Yanagihara M, Oneyama H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 609-614.
|
Vernacular Title
|
自動運転車混在下での走光型視線誘導システムによる追従挙動変化を考慮した交通流分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As a countermeasure against traffic jams that occur on uphills and sag parts, a phototaxis-type line-of-sight guidance system has been introduced in which light is emitted by LED light emitters installed continuously near the shoulder of the road. In addition, due to the development of self-driving cars in recent years, it is thought that the mixed state of manually operated cars and self-driving cars will continue for several years. The impact on is not well understood. Therefore, in this study, we conducted a micro-traffic simulation experiment based on the tracking characteristics and the estimated following characteristics for the purpose of clarifying the influence of system lighting and the mixed state of automated driving vehicles on the overall traffic flow. As a result, we grasped the following behavior characteristics depending on the presence or absence of lighting of the system and the preceding vehicle type, and through simulation experiments, we confirmed the traffic conditions, the mixed rate of automated driving vehicles, and the system lighting speed where the system is most effective.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
ACC 車; ミクロシミュレーション実験; 自動運転車; 走光型視線誘導システ�