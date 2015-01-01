|
Nakagaki G, Tashiro M, Miwa T, Morikawa T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 623-630.
右折レーンを活用した無信号交差点における協調制御
In this research, assuming that all vehicles are connected cars of automatic driving that can share speed, position, and route, we proposed a cooperative control method using right-turn lanes and conducted simulation experiments. In the proposed cooperative control method, vehicles that do not have a conflict relationship can enter the intersection at the same time, and a group of these vehicles is called a "generation". In addition, it is possible to update the generation each time a vehicle enters an intersection, and to go straight from the right-turn lane. As a result of a simulation experiment with changing the right/left turn rate of the traffic flow, it was shown that the efficiency is equal to or better than that of signal control under the condition that the generation is updated and it is possible to go straight from the right-turn lane. In addition, a tendency was shown that the more the rate of right and left turns increased, the higher the efficiency.
Language: ja
協調制御; 右折レーン; 自動運転車