Abstract

Currently, considering the development and dissemination of vehicles for the realization of autonomous driving, consideration is being given to support from the road. In this study, by analyzing driving test data, the effects of lane marking conditions and global solar radiation on the detection performance of the lane departure warning system were investigated. We tried to quantify the lowering conditions. We conducted a running experiment on a test track with lane markings that simulated the deterioration state, and measured whether the lane markings could be detected, the brightness of the lane markings and the road surface, and the amount of global solar radiation. The analysis results suggest that the difference in brightness between the lane markings and the road surface and the amount of global solar radiation are factors that affect the detection performance, and that the progress of detachment of the lane markings also reduces the detection performance.



===



現在，自動運転の実現に向けた車両の開発・普及状況を踏まえ，道路からの支援について検討が進められつつある．本研究は，走行実験データを分析することで，車線区画線の状態や全天日射量が車線逸脱警報システムの検知性能に及ぼす影響を把握し，車線区画線の管理目安策定に向けた検知性能低下条件の定量化を試みた．劣化状態を疑似的に再現した車線区画線を設置した試験走路で走行実験を行い，車線区画線の検知可否および，車線区画線と路面の輝度，全天日射量を測定した．分析結果から，車線区画線と路面の輝度差と全天日射量は検知性能に及ぼす要因であり，車線区画線の剥離の進行によっても検知性能が低下することが示唆された．

Language: ja