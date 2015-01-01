|
Wada S, Takahashi S, Hagiwara T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 637-643.
歩行者の安心かつ円滑な横断を目的とした自動運転車による意思伝達装置に関する研究
There is concern that pedestrians will find it difficult to read the behavioral intentions of vehicles as self-driving vehicles with no drivers become widespread. In this study, we tried to verify the effect of information presentation that conveys the intention of approaching vehicles to pedestrians at unsignalized crosswalks. As information presentation, we compared ''icons'' that encourage pedestrians to cross, ''front brake lamps'' that indicate deceleration, and ''icons that correspond to the line of sight'' that consider two-way communication. Information was displayed on approaching vehicles in virtual reality (VR) using Unity. Using VR, we conducted an experiment with 14 participants, and evaluated the deceleration recognition and crossing judgment of approaching vehicles under different information presentation conditions. By displaying the front brake lights, the deceleration recognition time of approaching vehicles hastened. With the icon corresponding to the line of sight, the crossing judgment was accelerated by using it together with the front brake lamp.
Virtual reality; 情報提示; 横断歩行者; 無信号横断歩道; 自動運転車