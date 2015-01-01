Abstract

With the spread of autonomous vehicles (AV) approaching, the problem of crossing with pedestrians is expected. In order for AV to be accepted by society and pedestrians, it is necessary not only to improve the technology of AV but also to convey the existence and behavior of AV to pedestrians in an easy-to-understand manner. Therefore, in this research, we focused on the eHMI (external Human Machine Interface) that exchanges information between the machine and the people around it. and HDV", and "eHMI that replaces eye contact and gestures". Then, we constructed a virtual space on Unity for investigating the optimal eHMI for pedestrians, and conducted a virtual space experiment to confirm whether the constructed virtual space could withstand the virtual space experiment. As a first step to investigate the optimal eHMI, we obtained the crossing start time and crossing judgment rate from the experiment, and obtained the impression evaluation of each eHMI from the questionnaire.



自動運転車（AV）の普及が近づき，歩行者との交錯問題が予想される．AV が社会や歩行者に受容されるためには AV の技術的向上だけではなく，AV の存在や挙動が歩行者により分かりやすく伝わること

が必要である．そこで，本研究では機械とその周辺の人々の間で情報をやり取りする eHMI（external Human Machine Interface）に着目し，歩行者が安心して移動することができる eHMI，歩行者にとって最適な eHMI を「AV と HDV を識別できる eHMI」，「アイコンタクトやジェスチャーに代わる eHMI」の 2 つとして設定した．そして歩行者にとって最適な eHMI 検討のための仮想空間を Unity 上に構築し，構築した仮想空間が仮想空間実験に耐えうるものかを確認するために仮想空間実験を行った．最適な eHMI を検討する第一歩として実験から横断開始時刻，横断判断割合を取得し，アンケートから各 eHMI の印象評価を得た．

