Abstract

This research focuses on the low rate of compliance with the temporary stops required by the Road Traffic Law, and clarifies the actual situation. A micro-traffic flow simulator was used to examine the impact on road traffic flow when the As a result, it became clear that the temporary suspension rate at many entrances and exits is currently around 1%, which is almost unobserved. In addition, as a result of conducting a micro-traffic flow simulation considering the spread of self-driving cars, it was clarified that the more self-driving cars spread and the rate of temporary stop improved, the more the delay time of straight-ahead vehicles increased. In addition, it was clarified that the delay time increases depending on the relationship with the pedestrian traffic volume, not just the temporary stop.



===



本研究は、道路交通法で義務付けられている一時停止の遵守率の低さに着目し、その実態を明らかにするとともに、法律遵守による走行が想定される自動運転車が普及し、一時停止率が向上した場合の道路交通流への影響についてミクロ交通流シミュレータを用いて検討した。その結果、現状では多くの出入口で一時停止率は 1％程度とほとんど守られていない実態が明らかになった。また自動運転車の普及を考慮したミクロ交通流シミュレーションを行った結果、自動運転車が普及し、一時停止率が向上するほど、直進車両の遅れ時間が増加することを明らかにした。また一時停止だけでなく、歩行者交通量との関係によっては、遅れ時間が増加することが明らかになり、交通アセスメントにおいて駐車場出入口を事前の検討に含める必要性を示した。

Language: ja