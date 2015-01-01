|
Citation
Tabei Y, Kobayakawa S. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 651-656.
駐車場出入口における歩道手前での一時停止遵守率の実態と交通流への影響
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
This research focuses on the low rate of compliance with the temporary stops required by the Road Traffic Law, and clarifies the actual situation. A micro-traffic flow simulator was used to examine the impact on road traffic flow when the As a result, it became clear that the temporary suspension rate at many entrances and exits is currently around 1%, which is almost unobserved. In addition, as a result of conducting a micro-traffic flow simulation considering the spread of self-driving cars, it was clarified that the more self-driving cars spread and the rate of temporary stop improved, the more the delay time of straight-ahead vehicles increased. In addition, it was clarified that the delay time increases depending on the relationship with the pedestrian traffic volume, not just the temporary stop.
自動運転; 道路交通アセスメント; 駐車場