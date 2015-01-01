|
Citation
Zhou R, Oeda Y, Toi S. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 673-677.
Vernacular Title
ドライバーの運転疲労と施設属性を考慮した高速道路における休憩行動に関する研究
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Guidance to rest facilities (SA/PA) is considered an effective approach as a measure to prevent fatigued driving on highways. One of the methods for considering such effective measures is to evaluate the user's rest behavior as a response to some policy factors. Therefore, in this study, we surveyed the use of rest facilities on expressways, and considered the relationship between the choice of rest facilities on expressways and the service status of the facility, as well as the physical fatigue caused by driving. We constructed a rest behavior model. While confirming the reproducibility and validity of the model based on the test results and the hit rate of facility selection, we were able to model the driver's fatigue due to continuous driving time. It is thought that this will contribute to capturing the reduction in load and changes in traffic behavior associated with traffic congestion.
Language: ja
Keywords
休憩施設選択; 休憩行動モデル; 運転疲労; 高速道路