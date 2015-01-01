Abstract

Guidance to rest facilities (SA/PA) is considered an effective approach as a measure to prevent fatigued driving on highways. One of the methods for considering such effective measures is to evaluate the user's rest behavior as a response to some policy factors. Therefore, in this study, we surveyed the use of rest facilities on expressways, and considered the relationship between the choice of rest facilities on expressways and the service status of the facility, as well as the physical fatigue caused by driving. We constructed a rest behavior model. While confirming the reproducibility and validity of the model based on the test results and the hit rate of facility selection, we were able to model the driver's fatigue due to continuous driving time. It is thought that this will contribute to capturing the reduction in load and changes in traffic behavior associated with traffic congestion.



高速道路での疲労運転を防止するような対策として，休憩施設（SA・PA）への誘導は有効なアプローチとみられている．このような有効な施策を考える方法の一つとして利用者の休憩行動をいくつかの政策要因に対する応答として評価をする方法がある．そこで本研究では，高速道路の休憩施設の利用状況を調査し，高速道路における休憩施設の選択と当該施設のサービス状況，加えてドライバーの走行による身体的疲労状況との関係を考慮した，ドライバーの休憩行動モデルを構築した．検定結果と施設選択の的中率によりモデルの再現性と妥当性を確認する一方，連続運転時間による運転疲労のモデル化ができたことで，自動運転システムなど、技術の進展に伴う人の移動に伴う負荷の減少と交通行動の変化をとらえることに寄与すると考えられる．

