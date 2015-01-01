|
Citation
|
Hirai S, Chikugo T, Kasai M, Nishida T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 679-685.
|
Vernacular Title
|
ETC2.0 プローブデータによる中央自動車道の休憩施設利用実態把握手法の検
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, with the aim of establishing a method for grasping the usage status of rest facilities mainly in rural areas, where the usage status cannot be grasped quantitatively, we used the travel history data of the ETC2.0 probe data to easily analyze individual We investigated a method to generate car rest behaviors and calculate various indexes related to rest facilities. As a new approach, we calculated the running speed near the rest facility from the average speed of the speed information in the running history data. As a result, it was confirmed that passing and stopping can be separated well in non-traffic hours, as in previous studies. In addition, it was confirmed that it is possible to solve the problem of securing the number of samples of large vehicles and the generation of day-straddling rest behavior, which were problems in previous research. On the other hand, by comparing the data from the ETC free flow antenna, we also confirmed the issues for expanding to other rest facilities, such as improving the accuracy of passing/stopping judgments during traffic jams and securing the analysis target period.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
ETC フリーフローアンテナ; ETC2.0 プローブデータ; 休憩行動; 都市間高速道路