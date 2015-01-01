Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite the increase in electric vehicle sales in the US, their impact on injuries and fatalities is still understudied. We aim to evaluate injuries and fatalities associated with electric vehicle collisions in the US.



METHODS: The study utilized electric vehicle injury and fatality data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). All electric vehicle models available within the FARS database and sold in the US from 2014 to 2020 were selected. Electric vehicle models were matched to analogous motor vehicles when possible.



RESULTS: No significant increase in electric vehicle fatality per capita (FPC) was found during the study period (2014:.41 vs 2020: 1.42, per 100 000 electric cars, P =.080). However, 82% of all fatalities occurred on non-intersectional local roadways with 46% occurring in the presence of speeding, 14% in the presence of fire, and 38% involving a driver with an elevated blood alcohol content (BAC). The Tesla Model S, Kia Niro, and Hyundai IONIQ accounted for the most fatality per capita (17.89 vs 10.27 vs 8.42, per 100 000 electric cars). Upon comparison of electric vehicles to analogous motor vehicles produced within the same year, the Hyundai IONIQ had a significantly lower FPC compared to the Hyundai Elantra (7.33 vs 23.51, per 100 000 electric cars P =.034).



CONCLUSION: While no significant increase in electric vehicle fatality per capita (FPC) was found, the total number of electric vehicle fatalities did increase significantly during the study period (2014-2020). Furthermore, a significant proportion of these fatalities is directly related to speeding, fire, and intoxicated driving.

