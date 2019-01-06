|
Citation
Bodrozic J, Lekovic D, Koncar I, Sulović Dzelatović N, Miljic P. Blood Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Hematology)
DOI
PMID
36348636
Abstract
TO THE EDITOR: Hemophilia is the most common inherited bleeding disorder caused by factor VIII (hemophilia A) or factor IX (FIX) (hemophilia B) deficiency. The incidence of hemophilia A is 1 in 5,000, and that of hemophilia B is 1 in 30,000 live male births. Increased bleeding tendency is the main clinical manifestation of the disease; however, the bleeding pattern may be highly variable depending on the residual activity of the missing factor. In patients with a severe form of the disease (residual activity <1 IU/dL), spontaneous joint and muscle bleeding are common. In patients with residual factor activity >1 IU/dL, prolonged bleeding after trauma or surgery may predominate in clinical presentation [1].
