Souza TC, Farias BES, Bernarde PS, Chiaravalotti Neto F, Frade DDR, Brilhante AF, Melchior LAK. Epidemiol. Serv. Saude 2022; 31(3): e2022025.

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to analyze the temporal trend of accidents involving venomous animals in Brazil from 2007 to 2019.

METHODS: this was a cross-sectional study carried out with data from the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System (SINAN). Prais-Winsten linear regression was used for the temporal analysis. We calculated incidence rates according to sex and age group, relative risk and case fatality ratio.

RESULTS: during the study period there were 2,102,657 cases of accidents involving venomous animals. With the exception of snakebite, the remaining accidents showed a rising temporal trend in most regions of the country. Scorpion stings, snake bites and spider bites were responsible for 86% of accidents, mainly affecting male people of working age. Accidents involving snakes (0.4%) and bees (0.3%) had the highest case fatality ratios. Children were the main victims of accidents involving bees, caterpillars and "others".

CONCLUSION: accidents involving venomous animals showed a rising temporal trend for most conditions, as well as different epidemiological profiles.


